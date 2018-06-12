Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WORLD CUP: Haunted by inconsistency, Serbia gambles on youth

WORLD CUP: Haunted by inconsistency, Serbia gambles on youth

Associated Press
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 17:40 IST
50
AP Image

With a mandate to integrate the country's promising young players into the squad, Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic was hired after the national team had already qualified for the World Cup.

He has abandoned some of the caution shown by predecessor Slavoljub Muslin, whose conservative selections helped Serbia win its European qualifying group after failing to reach the 2014 tournament.

The late shift in philosophy, however, has raised fears that Serbia's consistent results could unravel.

One of seven national teams created after the breakup of Yugoslavia, Serbia has never made it past the group stage at a World Cup.

Here's a closer look at the Serbia team:

COACH

A former national team defender and Bundesliga veteran, Mladen Krstajic is closely aligned with the federation's wishes for the faster integration of the players who won the Under-20 World Cup in 2015.

He was first brought in as a caretaker after Muslin's dismissal, despite having never held a previous coaching position. But he has yet to calm the national anxiety after delivering highs and lows on the road to Russia. The latest setback was a 1-0 loss to Chile in a friendly.

Unapologetic, Krstajic said the results of friendly matches were meaningless because they were only about preparation.

"You would expect experienced players to have better form, but younger players have more potential — that's a fact. We have both," he said. "Testing younger players in the game (against Chile) was a conscious decision, to see how they would combine with the players who got us qualification."

GOALKEEPERS

The towering Vladimir Stojkovic was first choice during the qualification campaign, which exposed the team's irregular form.

The Serbs conceded 10 goals in as many matches. The 34-year-old Stojkovic has bounced around half-a-dozen European leagues, making the rare switch from Red Star Belgrade to city rival Partizan.

Predrag Rajkovic, a 22-year-old former national youth team standout, made his senior debut at 18 and has put in another six appearances.

DEFENSE

Branislav Ivanovic has long been a defensive rock, playing more than 100 times for his country while winning trophies with Chelsea.

The center back seemed a natural choice to remain captain when Krstajic took over. Instead, he picked Roma left back Aleksandar Kolarov, a seven-year Manchester City veteran admired by English fans for his reliable form and viral online Christmas videos.

MIDFIELDERS

Muslin's departure was blamed largely on his reluctance to use Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the tall, fast and versatile Lazio central midfielder.

It was little surprise that the 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic, called "the sergeant" in Italy for his commanding style, was included.

The country's second highly bankable star is another midfielder, Nemanja Matic, who has so impressed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that he's a potential captain for next season.

Serbia's talent in midfield also includes attack-minded Luka Milivojevic, a regular scorer at Crystal Palace.

FORWARDS

Krstajic likes to field a 4-2-3-1 formation to exploit the goal-scoring talents of his midfield.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains the preferred lone striker and he produced six goals in qualification. While his finishes often look unspectacular, the 23-year-old forward who plays at Fulham on loan has perfected close-range finishes.

Krstajic added some young forwards to his roster, including 20-year-old Benfica player Luka Jovic, who is on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fire-power may also come from Aleksandar Prijovic, the top scorer in the Greek league at PAOK Thessaloniki and hero at home for producing the winning goal against Georgia that sent Serbia through.

GROUP GAMES

Serbia will open against Costa Rica on Sunday in Samara. The team will then face Switzerland in Kaliningrad on June 22 before traveling to Moscow to face Brazil on June 27.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan), Marko Dmitrovic (SD Eibar), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Defenders: Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St. Petersburg), Uros Spajic (Anderlecht), Dusko Tosic (Guangzhou), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

Midfielders: Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Marko Grujic (Liverpool), Adem Ljajic (Torino), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Dusan Tadic (Southampton), Filip Kostic (Hamburg), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Thessaloniki), Luka Jovic (Benfica)

Follow Gatopoulos at http://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Nedeljkovic at http://www.twitter.com/SrdjanTV

7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Which Liverpool players will go furthest...
RELATED STORY
Spain held by Switzerland ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
England completes World Cup prep by beating Costa Rica 2-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group E
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 9 Arsenal Players at the tournament
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL COS
4 - 1
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us