10 Fortnite skins no longer used in Chapter 3 Season 3

There is no denying that Fortnite has a superfluity of skins. Since its launch in 2017, the game has received new outfits almost every fortnight.

The title has collaborated across the spectrum, from science fiction comic books to Grammy Award-winning musicians.

With a massive repository of cosmetic outfits, it is plausible that there are certain skins that players enjoy and some that they loathe. As of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, more than 1500 skins are in-game. Though not many, there are a few outfits that were once popular but are no longer in use.

To counter this difficulty, Fortnite recently introduced a feature where users can archive outfits they no longer want to see in their lockers. They can retrieve them at their discretion.

Once popular Fortnite skins that are passe

1) Travis Scott/Astro Jack

Last seen in 2020, Travis Scott was once the most popular Icon Series skin in Fortnite. Modeled after the famous rapper, it bears a stark resemblance to him and comes intact with its iconic AJ1 sneakers.

However, in late 2021, Scott's reputation was mired in controversy pertaining to his Astroworld concert.

This reflected poorly on the singer, and the internet detested his reaction to the event. Since then, Travis Scott has lost his charm, and the outfit is no longer used for the same reason.

The skin, when listed, was available for 1500 V-bucks.

2) Royale Bomber

This PlayStation exclusive is one of the most expensive skins in Fortnite. Only a handful of loopers own this limited-run outfit.

This exclusivity has rendered this outfit useless in the latest season. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4, Royale Bomber was part of a limited-run PlayStation x Fortnite collaboration.

Since it came with the device, this skin was free to redeem and was bundled with 500 V-bucks. It was released in May 2018 and never returned via any channel. It is now almost obsolete and irrelevant in the present scenario.

3) Sterling

Often dubbed insignificant, Sterling is one of the most disliked outfits in Fortnite. Gamers despise the skin's rambunctious style and unnecessary shiny color.

Its unique design makes it very easy to spot, thus making it a pay-to-lose.

Last seen over 500 days ago, Sterling was launched as part of a 24K set. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8, this epic outfit could be bought for 1500 V-bucks.

It also has a female counterpart called Luxe and is offered with a Diamond Star Back Bling.

4) Sub Commander

Styled after Sub Commando Jonesy from Save the World, Sub Commander was part of the first-ever Twitch Prime Pack. Prime subscribers could claim this skin free of cost by linking their Epic Games account with Twitch.

Given the disparity in Twitch Prime subscribers who play Fortnite, this is one of the rarest skins. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3, this outfit is now outdated and seems passe compared to recent skins.

For this reason, players no longer use this skin.

5) Grimbles

Last seen 200 days ago, Grimbles is undoubtedly one of the creepiest skins in Fortnite. Users detested the fact that the developers managed to ruin lovable garden gnomes by introducing this rather ungodly outfit.

The skin has specific attributes that add to its unpopularity, be it the reactive eyes that glow red or the plastic-y face that has an unsettling grim. This rare outfit can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1200 V-bucks.

6) Flytrap

Styled after a namesake carnivorous plant, the Flytrap skin is loathed by the Fortnite community. The outfit's loss in 'community choice' against other skins is a testament to how much the users hate it.

Available for 2000 V-bucks, this Legendary skin was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4. It is abhorred chiefly for its barbaric design and piercing eyes. This outfit was released as part of the Flytrap set.

7) Venom

This Marvel Series outfit was first released in Chapter 2 Season 4. Copying Vemon from the comic books, the skin posed a stark resemblance to the character and soon joined the ranks of the most popular Marvel skins.

But what made it unique was also the reason for its downfall. The costume was of enormous proportions that made it an easy target.

Plus, the color black was also a dead giveaway. This led to loopers ditching the skin, and as a result, it is no longer being used. When introduced, this was listed for a price of 2000 V-bucks.

8) Tart Tycoon

This Orwellian rendering is a testament to Epic's prolonged legal battle with Apple. Released as a counter-measure to take a stance against the tech giant's monopoly, the developer offered this skin as a reward to anyone who scored at least 20 points in an in-game competition.

Fortnite's unavailability on any iOS platform fueled gamers to don the skin as a protest, but over time it was all forgotten, and this mascot of tyranny was put to rest. Players no longer use this outfit.

9) Demogorgon

Straight out of the Upside Down, the Demogorgon outfit is part of the Stranger Things set. Styled after the monster antagonist from the franchise, this outfit is unlike any other in Fortnite.

Since Netflix has revoked its gaming IP license, it makes this skin a limited run.

Last available over two years ago, Demogorgon was released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. When launched, it was priced at 1200 V-bucks.

Though the show has garnered a massive fan following, this outfit was devoid of it, and as a result, it is no longer used.

10) Cyclo

Released during Chapter 2 Season 2, Cyclo is amongst the most unheard of skins in the title. Hinted for the Doomsday event, the character never got to play its part in the game. A Cyclo suit could also be found in Midas' room at the Rig.

Available for 2000 V-bucks, this skin is still doing rounds in the Item Shop. Despite its availability, no gamer player ever uses the costume, and most aren't even aware of it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

