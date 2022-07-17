10 iconic things in Fortnite that were actually fan-made

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has come a long way in terms of in-game updates. While it continues to undergo some major additons, there remain a few updates that are OG. The ones that dictated the course of the game and elevated it to the popularity that it enjoys today.

These praise-worthy updates have been a collaborative effort by the developers and the community. Players were brave enough to aspire to what the game should be like, and the developers were absorbing enough to manifest these concepts and shape them into an experience that is unlike anything else.

Everyone who plays Fortnite is aware of the teeming community that surrounds it. While there is often discord in the community, it is a testament that it thrives on communication and is devoid of any veil of ignorance. In this listicle, we'll take a look at the updates that were fan-made.

Edit Square, Haunted Hills, and other user-suggested updates in Fortnite

1) Tender Defender

A young Fortnite fan took the liberty of drawing a concept skin called Chicken Defender and his father took to Reddit to share it online. Soon, the community started improving the design and added a few cosmetic items that would make a complete character bundle.

The concept received more than 45k upvotes and was soon the most talked about thing in the subreddit. Later, the developers happened to stumble upon the concept and upon noticing its overwhelming popularity, Tender Defender was made into a skin in the game and was made available in the cosmetic shop.

2) Thank the Battle Bus driver

Although it has become second nature, thanking the Battle Bus driver wasn't always an option in Fortnite. It was only after the efforts of a considerate player named Kody Keddie that the feature was added to the game. The player took it upon himself and started a petition to add the feature to the game.

Since then, players have been thanking the Battle Bus driver before every jump onto the island. This feature has seen its fair share of memes and jokes, but it remains intact. The "thank you" is now an intergral part of the game and also offers accolade XP.

3) Kevin the Cube

Antagonist of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 8, Kevin was just an overpowered cube, until the community bestowed it with the name. This happened after the official subreddit of the game became a hotbed for discussion about this immensely powered cube that emerged onto the island from nowhere.

Frustrated by this intemperance, moderators of the subreddit prohibited the use of the word "cube." To counter this ban, the community deemed it as Kevin. The pseudonym became so famous that the developers took notice and the cube in the game was officially named Kevin.

4) The Orange Justice

The Orange justice emote is synonymous with the game. This is perhaps the most influential thing that Fortnite has bestowed upon pop culture. One of the most OG things in the game, this emote has a very interesting story. A submission to the Boogie-Down contest, this orange shirt kid took the internet by storm.

When the results of the contest were released, fans were disheartened to learn that the Orange Shirt Kid didn't make the cut. Soon, the community started a petition tagged Justice for: Orange Shirt Kid. In no time, it got traction and finally in Chapter 1 Season 4, the Orange Justice emote was finally added to the game.

5) Plunja

SweShooga @SweShooga



Tyler Blevins better known as Ninja was the first to get a cosmetics of their own.

The Plunja pickaxe was added as a joke after Ninja criticised Epic for the lack of cosmetics in Fortnite and said he would literally buy a plunger axe. Answer: Ninja - Richard Tyler BlevinsTyler Blevins better known as Ninja was the first to get a cosmetics of their own.The Plunja pickaxe was added as a joke after Ninja criticised Epic for the lack of cosmetics in Fortnite and said he would literally buy a plunger axe. Answer: Ninja - Richard Tyler Blevins ✅Tyler Blevins better known as Ninja was the first to get a cosmetics of their own.The Plunja pickaxe was added as a joke after Ninja criticised Epic for the lack of cosmetics in Fortnite and said he would literally buy a plunger axe. https://t.co/ILOylVxJnN

Epic Games has a playful side and never misses an opportunity to troll its players. Famous streamer SypherPK was recently trolled in the game. He wasn't the first one though. Like many a things in Fortnite, this feat also belongs to Ninja. He was the first of the streamers to get his own skin in the Icon Series.

But this wasn't easy to obtain and he had to wait a long time. Once on a stream, Ninja got desperate and asked Epic to throw anything his way. He said that anything would suffice — even a Plunger with a Sword. Epic later trolled him by introducing the same contraption called Plunja.

6) Edit Squares

The ability to construct structures is what sets Fortnite apart from other Battle Royale (BR) video games. Despite the introduction of the new Zero-Build mode, BR remains the most popular mode in the game. While players can easily edit the structures they create, it wasn't always the same. In the primitive stages of the game, the building mechanics were buggy.

Plus, it was really difficult to edit the mats on the account as they were opaque. Frustrated by this, the player took to Reddit and suggested that the developers should make the mats translucent so the players can see what the construction will look like. The feature was soon added to the game.

7) How-to-win Book

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG The Book which Epic put in the game from SypherPK has made its way to Chapter 3 too and the Rock Family have it! The Book which Epic put in the game from SypherPK has made its way to Chapter 3 too and the Rock Family have it! https://t.co/XFf0NicVvZ

SypherPK is one of the most prominent Fortnite streamers in the world. Although he doesn't have his own Icon Series skin as of now, he has managed to get loadouts and championship cups named after him. These aren't the only SypherPK memorabilia that are in the game.

Famous for his educational series on how to win, Epic decided to commemorate his contribution to the game by adding a red how-to-win book at the Weather Station POI in Chapter 2. The book was later removed, but the latest Chapter 3 Season 3 brought it back into the game.

8) Dusty Divot

Dream @TheDreamI6 OH NO. PAIN DESTROYED DUSTY DIVOT OH NO. PAIN DESTROYED DUSTY DIVOT https://t.co/VKYEQ6SPS9

One day during Chapter 1 Season 3, players noticed a meteor that was hurling towards the island. Inside it was the Visitor. As the meteor started coming closer, players realized that it was headed towards Tilted Towers. The entire community got into this and everybody expected that their beloved POI would be obliterated.

Soon, the tag #riptilted started trending, and the developers got to know how the community felt about the POI. To protect the location, the developers made the meteor crash at Dusty Depot instead. It was later shared by Epic Games that they deliberately changed the course of the meteor to conserve the beloved POI.

9) Gravestone

Since Fortnite is under constant development, it is plausible for some features to glitch. While the majority of players report them, there are a few enterprising ones who find a way to use glitches to their benefit. One such incident was when a player used a tire glitch to send themselves flying into the air.

The player later shared the clip on Reddit. Although it didn't get much traction, it did manage to amaze an Epic Games employee who commented on the post. "That one may be a record." To commemorate the feat, the developers later added a gravestone to the same location where the flying player crashed.

10) Haunted Hills

It has been established empirically from the aforementioned facts that Fortnite is full of user-suggested concepts and ideas. While the majority of the updates have been somewhat technical, the first ever such addition was a user-designed POI.

The addition of the Haunted Hills was the first ever instance in Fortnite history where a user-suggested idea was introduced in the game. Posted on Reddit by a player, the rendering of a possible POI served as an inspiration and the developers added a namesake attraction in Fortnite.

