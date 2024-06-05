5 best Fortnite Fan-Made Skins you can use in-game

The latest season of Wrecked is now available in Fortnite, and players are jumping into the game with some of the best Fortnite fan-made skins. This new season is set in a sandy world that features all-new named locations and Fallout-inspired items. Skins are among the most-coveted cosmetics in FN, and over the years, the game has seen over 2,000 of them come and leave its Item Shop.

Fan-made cosmetics are all the rage right now. The title has seen several of these since the very first one, Codename E.L.F., was added to the game seven years ago. With that in mind, here are the five best fan-made skins you can use in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Double Agent Wildcard and four best Fortnite fan-made skins

1) Double Agent Wildcard

Be the mastermind behind your next Victory Royale with this suave skin (Image via Epic Games)

Double Agent Wildcard is one of the best Fortnite fan-made skins out there. This sleek character in a suit was made by creator DJM, and players can get hold of this outfit for 2,500 V-Bucks in the item shop when it reappears.

This cosmetic was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 and is described as "Everything according to plan."

Double Agent Wildcard is an Epic outfit that made its last appearance in the item shop on June 5, 2022, after which it has not returned.

2) Beef Boss

Grill your enemies as well as Beef Boss does (Image via Epic Games)

Beef Boss is a legendary character and is an integral part of Fortnite history. This delicious skin even made its way up to LEGO Fortnite, which is one of the best ways to farm XP in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Beef Boss was created by the creator Hiddenstylus and remains one of the most popular skins of all time. It was featured for the first time in Chapter 1, Season 5. Beef Boss is described as "Victory well done," a classic pun on a burger patty.

This is an Epic outfit that can be purchased from the item shop for 1,500 V-Bucks when it reappears. It was available quite recently, on May 29, 2024, at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Players can expect this recurrent skin to be back very soon.

3) Chigusa

Chigusa is definitely among the best Fortnite fan-made skins with her peppy looks (Image via Epic Games)

Chigusa is definitely one of the best Fortnite fan-made skins, with its rebellious modern attire and chill vibe. this is a Rare outfit and part of the R.E.M Wakers set, which was added to the game in Chapter 2, Season 6. This item was created by the creator sunman.

Chigusa is described as a "Journalist turned vigilante sworn to liberate the world from R.E.M.Corp's virtual prison." It can be obtained from the item shop for 2,200 V-Bucks and comes with two other skins, backblings, and pickaxe styles. This is among the most used fan-made comsetics, and players really seem to like these doe-eyed characters.

4) Marius

Marius is one of the best Fortnite fan-made skins with his chic urban look (Image via Epic Games)

Marius is a mysterious and urban outfit introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6 as part of the Metro Runner set. This hoodie-wearing skin has been a fan favorite since the start, and players absolutely love it. It was made by the creator eay.

Marius is an Uncommon outfit that can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks from the item shop when it returns. Marius is described as "Move fast, think faster," which goes well with the outfit's appearance.

5) Aura

Aura is an agile and energetic character (Image via Epic Games)

Aura is an Uncommon outfit that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 8, making it one of the best Fortnite fan-made skins that is also one of the oldest items on this list. Aura resembles an urban explorer and looks like she's ready to be on the move.

This cosmetic can be purchased from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks when it reappears. It was created by the creator 환상적. Aura is described as "Get the goods in style."

These are the best Fortnite fan-made skins that players can use to show off their love for their fellow community members and creators while they chase their coveted golden crown.

In other news, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season is creating waves with all new items, consumables, as well as a host of NPC bosses to fight and win against.

