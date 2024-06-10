5 best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles you can use in Fortnite

The latest season of Fortnite is out with players jumping into the sandy terrain of Wrecked and battling it out in their best Fortnite skins with Selectable Styles and more. This high-octane season has engaged players from the very beginning with the host of new items, weapons, vehicle mods, and the three new NPCs bosses with coveted loot.

Skins have been a central part of Fortnite's popularity since its inception, and the game offers over 2000 options to choose from. Here are the five best Fortnite skins with Selectable Styles players can use in the game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are the five best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles you can use in-game

1) Ascendant Midas

This cool variant of Midas is one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles. (Image via Epic Games)

Ascendant Midas is one of the most popular characters in recent Fortnite history. This shiny version of Midas was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 after the v29.02 update on The Marigold. This skin has two selectable styles and what makes it stand out is the reactivity blends one skin into another, making it one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles.

This gold-loving outfit is part of the Golden King set and players can get their hands on this Legendary Outfit for 2000 V-Bucks from the Item shop. Players pair this skin with the Golden Touch Pickaxe found in the pack to complete the look and rank it among the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles.

2) Blackheart

Blackheart is easily one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles. (Image via Epic Games)

Blackheart is a notorious pirate who was introduced as a character in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, in the v8.00 update. This devious pirate is one of the coolest skins with multiple selectable styles that include eight stages and four different shades, giving players a total of 32 combinations.

Players can get their hand on this master of the seas as part of the Scallywags Set when it makes its next appearance in the Item Shop. Blackheart is usually paired with the Mutiny Pickaxe and the Booty Buoy Glider included in the set. The diversity of combinations and the sleek style make this skin one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles.

3) Peter Griffin

Head on out with Peter Griffin, one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles. (Image via Epic Games)

In recent times, Peter Griffin has emerged as one of the most recognizable cartoon figures and a meme legend. This cheerful figure with his distinctive laugh was introduced to players as a hostile NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on December 3, 2023, as part of the v28.00 update.

The 'swole' character has four different selectable styles, with the gold-plated Peter Griffin skin among the most popular variations of the Peter Griffin suit. This skin can be paired with the Pinata Brian Back Bling and the Petercopter Glider and seals its position as one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles.

The skin that was made available in Chapter 5 Season 2 has not appeared in the Item Shop yet. All players can do is hope or wait for a variant (snapshot) to make an appearance in the future.

4) The Foundation

The Foundation is one of the core parts of Fortnite lore. (Image via Epic Games)

The Foundation is one of the most central figures in Fortnite lore and was introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 as part of The Seven Set in the v19.00 update. He was reintroduced as a character boss in Chapter 3, Season 2 with the v21.30 update and has since been a coveted skin for players and easily makes it one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles.

This Legendary outfit has 16 combinations out of the set of selectable styles and is a recurrent fan favorite. Players could get their hands on this favorite skin from Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass. However, it has not made an appearance in the Item Shop to date, and the likeliness of the same looks unfavorable.

5) Slurp Jonesy

The diversity of styles makes it one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles. (Image via Epic Games)

Slurp Jonesy is one of the most popular slurp series outfits with multiple styles that make it one of the best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles. This slurp edition Jonesy was introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 as part of the v12.20 update.

This skin features four different selectable styles that are all reactive and provide an engaging experience to players who use this skin. The coveted skin is a part of the Slurp Legends series and players can get their hands on this skin for 2000 V-Bucks when it appears in the Item Shop next.

These are the five best Fortnite Skins with Selectable Styles that players can use in Fortnite to battle it out to a Victory Royale. Head on out in the latest season of Wrecked on Fortnite wearing these skins and take down all the new NPCs bosses and dominate the wasteland!

