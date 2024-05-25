“Building doesn’t f**king counter everything”: Fortnite community reacts to Clix being eliminated by War Bus

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's launch has been eventful, to say the least, with players exploring and enjoying all the new additions introduced to the Battle Royale Island in a post-apocalyptic setting. With the launch of a new season, players tend to take a while to adjust to the changes made by Epic Games, especially if they prove to be powerful against players' usual in-game defense mechanisms.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Chapter 5 Season 3 clip featuring prominent personality and player Clix, where he can be seen donning the new Brite Raider skin from the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass and engaging in combat with an enemy using the War Bus.

Expand Tweet

While Clix tried protecting himself by turtling and building around him, the War Bus proved to be too powerful, knocking him away before the player used the Nitro Fists, one of the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons, to finish him off.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The moment was shared to the social media platform X by @FNcompReport, where it attracted a lot of attention from the community, with players giving their opinion on Clix's strategy to deal with the War Bus, leading X user @TyCon_3 to comment:

“Building doesn’t f**king counter everything”

X user @TyCon_3's comments on Clix's play (X/TyCon_3)

Other members of the community also chimed in to express their take on the competitive state of Chapter 5 Season 3, with X user @jonavisor highlighting how Clix could have used the Mythic Combat Shotgun in his inventory to deal with the situation. They also pointed out how Clix could have also used the Nitro Fists, just like his opponent, to give himself an advantage.

Comments from the community (X/TyCon_3)

X user @yolkzo doubled down on this point, expressing how the best counter to an enemy using the Nitro Fists is to use the Nitro Fists themselves or at the very least, shooting at them, as building will not get players far enough. X user @Anti_Outcast1 highlighted how build players are at a disadvantage, especially in Chapter 5 Season 3, because they don't know how to adapt to the changing mechanics.

Reinforcing @Anti_Outcast1's point about the state of competitive players in the game, X user @DeshiSpam commented:

"they arent adapting. theyre using the same builds from Chapter 2"

Where to find the War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The War Bus (Image via Epic Games)

The War Bus is a new vehicle added to Chapter 5 Season 3 and bears a lot of similarities to the Armored Battle Bus from Chapter 3 Season 2. This new vehicle comes with two top-mounted cannons and even an EMP pulse, making it the perfect wagon for the wasteland.

There are two War Busses on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map, and you can acquire them by spotting them on the map and conquering them. Be wary though as the War Bus is guarded by two patrollers, adding a layer of challenge to acquiring this powerful war wagon.

Check out other Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback