Fortnite Ariana Grande skin: Release date, style variants, how to unlock and other details

The much-awaited Rift Tour is only a few days away now, but details of the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin, which is the main attraction of the event, have been revealed. The community is excited to get their hands on it as the pop star has a huge fanbase within the Fortnite community as well.

The Rift Tour was teased on August 1, 2021 via a YouTube trailer on the official Fortnite channel.

The details of the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin were revealed a few hours ago, and here's everything you need to know about this attractive skin in the title.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin

The Rift Tour in Fortnite will begin on August 6th and stay until August 8th. However, the Ariana Grande skin will be released in the game on August 4, 2021, when the Item Shop resets. It will be released at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST (August 5, 2021).

Since the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin is appearing as part of the Icon Series, performing an in-game concert like Marshmello and Travis Scott, it is expected that it will receive in-game cosmetics as well, apart from the skin.

The Fortnite Ariana Grande skin will be accompanied by a backbling and a pickaxe. Here's a first look at the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite, courtesy of dataminer iFireMonkey.

This video of Arianas emote was shared on my discord server! pic.twitter.com/3EO5q3E1IR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 1, 2021

The Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite will come in various styles. Apart from the style revealed, which sports silver hair, the community will also see a style that sports Grande's natural dark brown hair. However, all variants of the skin will have her iconic high ponytail, which has become one of her style statements over the years.

As for the price of the skin, it is expected that, in keeping with the rest of the skins that have appeared as part of the Fortnite Icon Series, it will be priced at 1500 V-Bucks.

Are the icon skins gonna stay for a while? Ariana is gonna be an icon skin so it would make sense if they stayed right? — Barry the bee (@Broke_ur_ankle) August 1, 2021

There is still some doubt regarding whether the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin will be available in the game beyond the Rift Tour. However, without confirmation on how long the skin will remain in the Item Shop beyond the event and whether it will reappear any time soon, it's best not to get one's hopes up.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is a gift that keeps on giving. But it will come to an end on September 12, 2021, according to the information revealed by popular dataminer, HYPEX.

