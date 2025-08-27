Fortnite Replay mode gets a major overhaul after seven years

The Fortnite Replay mode is one of the most popular mechanics in the game, allowing players to replay their matches and watch their gameplay. Apart from being a great way to take screenshots of moments, it's a learning tool for improvement as well. Now, Epic Games has introduced a major overhaul to it after seven years.
Here's everything you need to know about the overhaul to the Fortnite Replay mode.
Fortnite Replay mode receives a major overhaul after seven years
Fortnite Replay mode is one of the most powerful tools in the game, allowing players to replay and watch their entire matches. Apart from extensive camera controls, tracking, and modifiers, the tool features a host of customisation options that let players take clips or screenshots of their favorite in-game moments.
While the existing tool did its job fairly well, the design and interface were rather outdated. Now, the latest v37.10 update has finally introduced a much-needed overhaul to the Fortnite Replay mode. It introduces a new UI that aligns with the modern style of the lobby and discover pages, offering a seamless user experience.
Apart from the UI changes, the different panels have been transformed to be more pronounced, making it easier to navigate between tabs. Additionally, each setting, like lens, lighting, and camera, has its own icons that make it much more intuitive for players to discover. The display box has also been modified to be more transparent, allowing gamers to see the area hidden by the information panel.
Additionally, buttons and tabs such as play/pause, position, and zoom are more detailed, making it easier for players to use. Apart from these visual changes, the performance has seen an improvement as well. Replays seem to load faster, allowing gamers to dive into their favorite moments with ease.
With major UI changes to the game, such as rounded corners, as well as a redesign of the Item Shop and Locker has made it easier for players to navigate different areas within the game. This new overhaul to the Fortnite Replay mode blends in seamlessly with the developers' overarching enhancement of the title's gameplay experience.
