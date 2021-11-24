Fortnite 'Tech Future Pack': How to get, pricing, and more

Another ultra-high tier cosmetic pack was just released for Fortnite near the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, and it has fans and players sprinting to the shop. The Tech Future Pack features a series of unique cosmetics, all that correspond with each other and embody the theme displayed above.

Fortnite Packs are generally released every month, and the Tech Future Pack gives players a sleek, clean design that resembles stealth and prowess on the Island. Here are all the details that one needs to know about the Tech Future Pack.

Find the Fortnite Tech Future Pack in the in-game shop as a major bundle

Like most if not all other Fortnite Packs, the Tech Future bundle can only be purchased with tangible currency, meaning players can't save up their V-Bucks to buy the pack and move on. This particular pack costs $17.99 and is well worth the price for what is included in the bundle.

"The future calls for a high tech trio. CRZ-8 - the luckiest agent in the field. NeuraLynx - the razor focused hunter. P33LY - Nana-Nana’s top Banana Assassin." #Fortnite News Update: Tech Future Pack"The future calls for a high tech trio. CRZ-8 - the luckiest agent in the field. NeuraLynx - the razor focused hunter. P33LY - Nana-Nana’s top Banana Assassin." #Fortnite News Update: Tech Future Pack"The future calls for a high tech trio. CRZ-8 - the luckiest agent in the field. NeuraLynx - the razor focused hunter. P33LY - Nana-Nana’s top Banana Assassin." https://t.co/LPehM0Ia8d

There are 3 outfits within the Tech Future Pack: 8-Bit, NeuralLynx, and P33Ly, all characters who resemble previous skins seen in Fortnite's earlier days. In addition, this Pack comes with six other cosmetics: three harvesting tools and three back blings that align with each character.

The Pack will remain in the Fortnite shop until February of next year, meaning plenty of players can request the bundle for Christmas over the next month. On the other hand, Black Friday is coming up and Epic Games may decide to slash the prices of some of their skins in-game.

#Fortnite Tech Future Pack is $18 and is currently in the Fortnite item shop until February 2022!Use code “universej15” to support me ❤️ #Ad Tech Future Pack is $18 and is currently in the Fortnite item shop until February 2022! Use code “universej15” to support me ❤️ #Ad #EpicPartner#Fortnite https://t.co/k78gw9C3iN

The Tech Future Pack fits right in with the current meta of Fortnite with futuristic technologies, foreign enemies, and interesting features that are being unveiled every day.

Chapter 2 is rocketing towards a close, and the Tech Future Pack demonstrates the action-packed last couple of weeks in store for players.

