How to defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

If a portal happens to spawn during the match, the ultimate goal for everyone will be to defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Given how overwhelmingly powerful this Kaiju is, players will have to keep their differences aside and band together to ensure their survival.

Aside from becoming a bonafide Titan hunter by bringing down this behemoth, you will also have the chance to earn powerful items. Once the Kaiju is down, you can then make use of the Godzilla Medallion and Burst Quad Launcher to bag a Victory Royale.

With that in mind, here are a few tips to help you defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Work together to defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Use the Rail Gun to deal damage from afar (Image via Epic Games)

To defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you as the player(s), will have to work together to bring down the Kaiju. Taking advantage of the situation and going on the offensive to take out other players will not be the smartest thing to do.

This will only give Godzilla more time to unleash its devasting abilities and pick off Titan hunters one by one. If anything, in a way, you will be assisting the behemoth to help get it a Victory Royale. This is not something you want to do. Remember that teamwork makes the dream work.

If left with no place to hide, running is the next best option (Image via Epic Games)

In addition to working together, on an individual level, try your best to hit Godzilla's weak spots. The Rail Gun will be an excellent weapon for the job. This will deal more damage and allow you to obtain Godzilla Fragments. These will let you heal and allow you to dash away from danger if needed.

Additionally, you may want to keep a vehicle handy. This will allow you to rotate long distances, or get far away from the fight, if you choose to ignore the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event and focus on other in-game activities.

Lastly, avoid shooting from a fixed position within structures, as Godzilla's Heat Ray will be able to melt them in mere seconds. Move around to stay alive.

To summarize, to defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, work together as a team or perish as individuals. Aim for the weak spot to get Godzilla Fragments and heal on the go if needed. Do not linger in one location for long durations and try to engage from a safe distance using the Rail Gun. You can also use a Shield Bubble for added protection if and when needed.

If all else fails, and the Kaiju manages to wipe out the entire lobby, you can always become Godzilla in future matches and follow suit. Using the aforementioned tips, you can counter players and their tactics to ensure Godzilla rules the island when the dust settles.

