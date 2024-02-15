How to get Adanna of the Deep skin in Fortnite

Adanna of the Deep is the latest Fortnite skin to become a part of the Metaverse. While lore regarding its origin is shrouded in speculation, it may have to do with the fact that Chapter 5 Season 2 may feature Atlantis. This takes into account the recent leaks and the fact that Adanna of the Deep is themed around the ocean. As such, there is quite a bit of hype surrounding this cosmetic.

It joins the long list of other ocean-themed skins such as Fishstick, Aquaman, and many others that have found their place in-game. While not all of them are as hyped as others, they are part of the ever growing list.

That being said, here is how to get the Adanna of the Deep skin in the game.

Adanna of the Deep in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Adanna of the Deep is currently in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 15, 2024), the Adanna of the Deep skin and the bundle that contains all associated cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can purchase all the cosmetics via the bundle or pick and choose as per their individual needs.

Here is a list of all Adanna of the Deep cosmetics:

Adanna of the Deep (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Kraken's Reach (Item Wrap)

Sunken Hook (Pickaxe)

The Eye Of Orkanoth (Back Bling)

The entire Adanna of the Deep bundle will cost 1,700 V-Bucks, and will contain all the aforementioned cosmetic items. However, for those who wish to purchase them individually, they can do so as well. The Adanna of the Dee Skin will cost 1,200 V-Bucks, the Sunken Hook (Pickaxe) will cost 800 V-Bucks, and Kraken's Reach (Item Wrap) will cost 500 V-Bucks.

That being said, for those interested in having all the cosmetics associated with the skin, purchasing the Adanna of the Deep bundle will be more economical. Additionally, in the future, if more cosmetics are added to the set, those who own the bundle will likely get it for free.

How long will Adanna of the Deep skin stay in Fortnite Item Shop?

Given that this is a brand new skin, it should stay in the Fortnite Item Shop for a while, at least until the end of this week if nothing else. However, this all depends on what other skins Epic Games has lined up for release. If something else takes priority, it could be removed soon.

Nevertheless, as this is not an exclusive cosmetic, and will rotate back into the Fortnite Item Shop soon enough. For those who miss out on getting it this time around, there's always next time.

