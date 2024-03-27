How to get Airphorian and Eclipse Skins in Fortnite

The Airphorian and Eclipse Skins are the latest cosmetics to be introduced to Fortnite. They are part of the Nike (Airphoria Vol. 2.0) collaboration. Given the positive reception from the first collaboration that occurred last year (2023), it was obvious that another would follow through. Considering that Nike and Epic Games have been collaborating for a while, this trend will likely continue yearly.

Coming back to the cosmetics, since the Airphorian and Eclipse Skins have LEGO Styles, it's a win-win situation for the community. Given the recent LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 that introduced cars, players will be spending more time in the mode.

That being said, here is how to get the Airphorian and Eclipse Skins in Fortnite.

Airphorian and Eclipse Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Airphorian and Eclipse Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 27, 2024), the Airphorian and Eclipse Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Nike Airphoria Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set consists of five cosmetic items and an Emote that are part of the Airphoria Vol. 2.0 Bundle:

Airphorian (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Eclipse (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Fresh Out Of The Box (Emote)

OG Max (Back Bling)

Vac N' Hack (Pickaxe)

Maxxed Out Portal (Loading Screen)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Airphoria Vol. 2.0 Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Airphorian (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) and/or Eclipse (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles) individually can do so as well. They cost 1,500 V-Bucks each. The former Outfit will contain the OG Max (Back Bling) as well.

The Fresh Out Of The Box (Emote) and Vac N' Hack (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually for 500 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Airphorian and Eclipse Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Airphorian and Eclipse Skins could be listed until the end of the week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since the Nike (Airphoria Vol. 2.0) collaboration only kicked off after the downtime for update v29.10 ended, it will be active for a while. Looking at past trends, the cosmetics could stay in the Item Shop until the end of this week. After that, they will be taken out for a while and rotated back into the Item Shop later.

Even so, as the Airphorian and Eclipse Skins are not exclusive in nature, they will be featured in the Item Shop every now and then. If you miss out on purchasing the cosmetics now, you will always get another chance in the near future.

