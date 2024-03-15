How to get Anwar and Noorah Skins in Fortnite

Anwar and Noorah Skins are the latest attractions to be added to Fortnite. They have been added to the game as part of the Ramadan (2024) month celebrations. The skins have been designed taking into account Middle Eastern culture alongside some creative flair from Epic Games. Based on initial community reaction, the skins are gaining popularity rapidly.

To make matters even better, both of these skins have LEGO Styles as well, and as such, can be used in LEGO Fortnite. With an update that introduces Polar Bears and "Osiris" Cave type supposedly coming soon, it's worth getting more compatible cosmetics.

Anwar and Noorah Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Anwar and Noorah Skins are listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 15, 2024), the Anwar and Noorah Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Radiant Moon Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of four cosmetic items that are part of the Radiant Moon Bundle:

Anwar (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style)

Noorah (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style)

Moonlit Blades (Back Bling)

Lunar Lantern (Back Bling)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Radiant Moon Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Anwar (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style) and/or Noorah (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. They will cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and feature each character's respective Back Bling: Moonlit Blades (Back Bling) for Anwar and the Lunar Lantern (Back Bling) for Noorah.

How long could Anwar and Noorah Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Anwar and Noorah Skins have LEGO Styles (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Anwar and Noorah Skins were added to the Item Shop as part of Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024. As they are associated with this in-game event and Ramadan, they will likely be present in the Item Shop until April 10, 2024, when the festival ends.

As part of the event, SypherPK's Icon Series Skin is also set to be rotated back into the Item Shop later this month (March 2024). Those eager to get their hands on any of these skins will have plenty of time to do so. Since they are not exclusive in nature, if you miss out on purchasing them this time around, they could be featured again in the near future.

