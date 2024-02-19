How to get April O'Neil Skin in Fortnite

April O'Neil is one of the most popular NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. She was added as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Based on her in-game lore, she is an investigative reporter in the field for Channel 6 News. You can find her at the Landmark called Rescue Station and interact with her to purchase Shockwave Grenades, Bandages, and Small Shield Potions.

Although she will not remain an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you can still cosplay as her in-game. Perhaps in future seasons, she will be back alongside the heroes in half-shell once more.

Here is how to get the April O'Neil Skin in Fortnite.

April O'Neil Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Set is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 19, 2024), April O'Neil and all cosmetics associated with the TMNT (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of a total of thirteen cosmetic items. Here is the list:April O'Neil (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Channel 6 News Camera (Back Bling)

Hero Half-Shell (Back Bling + Styles)

Boom Mic (Pickaxe)

TMNT Lid (Spray)

Rat King (Spray)

Leo's Tag (Spray)

Secret's Out (Spray)

Raph's Tag (Spray)

Pizza Time! (Spray)

Mikey's Tag (Spray)

Channel 6 (Spray)

Donnie's Tag (Spray)

Fortunately, the April O'Neil Bundle listed in the Item Shop will include all 13 cosmetics: April O'Neil (Outfit + LEGO Style), Channel 6 News Camera (Back Bling), Hero Half-Shell (Back Bling + Styles), Boom Mic (Pickaxe), and Sprays (x9). It will cost 1,800 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price.

On that note, for those who wish to purchase only the April O'Neil (Outfit + LEGO Style), it will cost them 1,500 V-Bucks. The Channel 6 News Camera (Back Bling) will be included in the price.

The Hero Half-Shell (Back Bling + Styles) and Sprays (x9) can be purchased for 400 V-Bucks separately. The same goes for the Boom Mic (Pickaxe), which will cost 800 V-Bucks.

How long will April O'Neil stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

April O'Neil Bundle should stay in the Item Shop until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Since April O'Neil is associated with the TMNT collaboration, she will be in the Item Shop until Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ends. Keep in mind that once she is vaulted, she will be out of rotation for a while.

Given that she has been part of the Item Shop since the start of the current season, Epic Games will not want to showcase her. Nevertheless, she will eventually come back into rotation in a few weeks/months, most probably in Chapter 5 Season 2.

