How to get Art The Clown skin in Fortnite

The Art The Clown skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4, with update v37.51. The character in question is the main antagonist of the Terrifier film series. First introduced and showcased in the short films The 9th Circle and Terrifier, the character has built up quite a reputation in the world of horror.
Unfortunately, the character does not have a LEGO Style, which means you cannot use him in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey; which is probably for the best, all things considered. That being said, here is how to get the Art The Clown skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
How to get the Art The Clown skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of October 23, 2025, the Art The Clown skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Fortnitemares" Tab. It can be purchased via the Art The Clown Bundle and is associated with the Art The Clown Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
- Art The Clown (Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Cutlery Club (Pickaxe) and Art's Bag Of Tricks (Back Bling) - 800 V-Bucks
- Horn 'N Hacksaw (Emote + Traversal) - 500 V-Bucks
- Clown Attack (Wrap + Animated + Elim Reactive) - 500 V-Bucks
If you want everything in the Art The Clown Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,200 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Art The Clown skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Art The Clown skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till November 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
