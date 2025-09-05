How to get Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

The much-awaited Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added this unique cosmetic item to the rotation to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Championship on September 6 and 7, 2025. Over the years, it has become an integral part of the tournament and a symbol of victors and fans alike.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Axe of Champions Pickaxe.
How to get the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
As of today (September 5, 2025), the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Champions Road tab. It can be purchased via the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle and is a part of the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 set.
The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle comprises these eight cosmetic items:
- Champion Surf Witch (Outfit) + Champion Surf Witch (LEGO Style)
- Battler's Emblem (Back Bling)
- Surf Slasher (Pickaxe)
- The Axe of Champions (Pickaxe)
- Trophy Drop (Emote)
- Witch Champion (Wrap)
- Locked and Loaded - D4VD (Jam Track)
If you want all items in the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle, which includes the Axe of Champions Pickaxe, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks instead of the regular 4,200 V-Bucks.
However, if you wish to get the Axe of Champions in Fortnite separately, the Pickaxe is available for purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks. It is located in the Champions Road tab, right under the bundle.
How long will the Axe of Champions Pickaxe remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Axe of Champions Pickaxe will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 12, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that this Pickaxe and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, head over to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has during FNCS.
Also read: Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle leaked: Expected price and items
Read more articles here:
- UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistant
- How to get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon for free
- After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFN
- Everything spotted in Chapter 6 Season 4 key art
- Epic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealed
- Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite