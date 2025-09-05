How to get Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

The much-awaited Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added this unique cosmetic item to the rotation to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Championship on September 6 and 7, 2025. Over the years, it has become an integral part of the tournament and a symbol of victors and fans alike.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Axe of Champions Pickaxe.

How to get the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

As of today (September 5, 2025), the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Champions Road tab. It can be purchased via the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle and is a part of the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 set.

Ad

Trending

The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle comprises these eight cosmetic items:

Champion Surf Witch (Outfit) + Champion Surf Witch (LEGO Style) Battler's Emblem (Back Bling) Surf Slasher (Pickaxe) The Axe of Champions (Pickaxe) Trophy Drop (Emote) Witch Champion (Wrap) Locked and Loaded - D4VD (Jam Track)

If you want all items in the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle, which includes the Axe of Champions Pickaxe, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks instead of the regular 4,200 V-Bucks.

Ad

You can purchase the Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

However, if you wish to get the Axe of Champions in Fortnite separately, the Pickaxe is available for purchase for 1,200 V-Bucks. It is located in the Champions Road tab, right under the bundle.

Ad

How long will the Axe of Champions Pickaxe remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite will remain listed until September 12, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Axe of Champions Pickaxe will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 12, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that this Pickaxe and the associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, head over to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has during FNCS.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle leaked: Expected price and items

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More