The Big Chuggus skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1 with update v11.20. Although many would believe that Big Chuggus is some weird version of Bane in the Metaverse, that's far from the truth. He's just a character who relies on Slurp Juice to stay alive and functional. Perhaps he draws his strength from Slurp Juice, like Bane does from the Peña Duro prison Venom.

He has a LEGO Style, which means you can take him on your adventures in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, don't be foolhardy and charge into battle, as Big Chuggus' appearance is not the reality of things. The locals will overpower him in a prolonged fight. Best to use hit-and-run tactics or bring a few friends along to even out the odds.

Here is how to get the Big Chuggus skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Big Chuggus skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Big Chuggus skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 4, 2025, Big Chuggus skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Big Chuggus Bundle and is associated with the Slurp Squad Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Big Chuggus Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Big Chuggus skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Big Chuggus will remain listed until March 4, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Big Chuggus skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 4, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

