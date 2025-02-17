The Boss Kōji skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with update v33.30. While not much is known about Kōji, his design hints at a possible connection to the next phase of the storyline. Given that the upcoming theme focuses on lawlessness and heists, he seems the sort of character that would fit the bill perfectly.
The only other thing that can be said about Kōji is that the character takes inspiration from the black jaguar. Since he also has a LEGO Style, you can use him to dash through the Jungles of LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. He should feel right at home in this biome — but be careful of the other wild beasts that roam about — as they are territorial and will attack on sight.
Here is how to get the Boss Kōji skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
How to get the Boss Kōji skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 17, 2025, the Boss Kōji skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals - Signature Style" Tab. It can be purchased via the Boss Kōji Bundle and is associated with The Black Claws Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
If you want everything in the Boss Kōji Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,200 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
Boss Kōji (Outfit) + Boss Kōji (LEGO Outfit) can be purchased together for 800 V-Bucks. Apex Dominator (Pickaxe) and Kōji's Roadpack (Back Bling) can be purchased for 800 and 200 V-Bucks, respectively.
How long will the Boss Kōji skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Boss Kōji skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 19, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
