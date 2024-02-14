How to get Champion Stash'd Skin in Fortnite

The Champion Stash'd Skin in Fortnite in the latest Outfit to become part of the FNCS Series. It is part of the FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle. Given how popular the FNCS has become again in recent times, Epic Games is trying its best to introduce unique cosmetics for the community. Although these are not free to obtain, they do look rather sleek in design.

Sadly, while the Champion Stash'd Skin is the latest in line for the FNCS Series, it is not very popular. The community at large is not that excited about it. Nevertheless, this perspective will change from player to player.

Here is how to get the Champion Stash'd Skin/Outfit in the game.

Champion Stash'd in Fortnite Item Shop: Price,

availability, and other details

The FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (February 14, 2024), the Champion Stash'd Bundle and all associated cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can purchase all cosmetics via the FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle or individually as per their needs.

Here is a list of all Champion Stash'd cosmetics (FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle):

Champion Stash'd (Outfit + LEGO Style)

(Outfit + LEGO Style) Victor's Crest (Back Bling)

Champion's Blade (Pickaxe)

Champion's Colors (Item Wrap)

Make It Known (Lobby Music + Jam Track)

The entire FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle will cost 1,600 V-Bucks. It will contain all the aforementioned cosmetics. Those who are solely interested in the Champion Stash'd Skin can purchase it for 800 V-Bucks.

The Champion's Blade will cost 500 V-bucks. The Champion's Colors and Make It Known will cost 300 V-Bucks and 500 V-Bucks respectively. That said, given the massive price hike, it's much more economical to purchase the FNCS Chapter 5 Season 1 Bundle.

How long will Champion Stash'd Skin stay in Fortnite Item Shop?

Based on past patterns, the Fortnite Champion Stash'd Skin will not stay in the Item Shop for very long. As soon as the FNCS phase comes to an end, it will be vaulted. This has been done with every FNCS Skin that has been featured to date. Furthermore, these cosmetics tend to be very exclusive in nature.

Once they are removed from the Item Shop and vaulted, they may never return again. While Epic Games may change these rules in the future, for the present, they are set in stone.

That being said, if the Champion Stash'd Skin is something you would like to have in your Locker, it's best to purchase it as soon as possible.

