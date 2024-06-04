Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite were added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3 during the v21.40 update on August 24, 2022. These characters are part of the Gaming Legends Series and are some of the most popular in the Metaverse. Given how massive Destiny 2 has become, both fandoms were hyped for this remarkable crossover.

What makes all these characters stand out is the fact that they have LEGO Styles as well. You can use them while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Although they do not fit into the mode as such, they are still very cool to look at.

Here is how to get Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite is currently listed (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 4, 2024), Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Legends of Light and Dark Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set comprises nine cosmetic items, including

Commander Zavala (Outfit)

(Outfit) Commander Zavala (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Targe (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Ikora Rey (Outfit)

(Outfit) Ikora Rey (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Ophiuchus (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Exo Stranger (Outfit)

(Outfit) Exo Stranger (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Pouka (Back Bling)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Legends of Light and Dark Set Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,700 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 4,500 V-Bucks).

You can purchase Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skins in Fortnite separately if you wish. Commander Zavala (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Commander Zavala (LEGO Outfit) and Targe (Back Bling).

Ikora Rey (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Ikora Rey (LEGO Outfit) and Ophiuchus (Back Bling). Exo Stranger (Outfit) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Exo Stranger (LEGO Outfit) and Pouka (Back Bling).

You can purchase these cosmetics separately (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from the Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin in Fortnite, there are four more cosmetics related to the Legends of Light and Dark Set:

Sparrow (Glider + Selectable Styles)

(Glider + Selectable Styles) Black Talon (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Crown-Splitter (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) The Lament (Pickaxe)

Sparrow (Glider + Selectable Styles) will cost 800 V-Bucks. Black Talon (Pickaxe), Crown-Splitter (Pickaxe), and The Lament (Pickaxe) will cost 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?

Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger (Destiny) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 8, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

