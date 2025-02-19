The Control skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with update v33.30. The character in question seems to take inspiration from Japanese racing culture. Her design incorporates elements of racing with Japanese aesthetics. This design choice can vividly be seen on the helmet, which has cat-like ears. Apart from this, there's not much information to go on, especially in terms of lore.

However, the character does have a LEGO Style. Given her attire, she would be the perfect candidate to drive vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be sure to carry an extra Power Cell, as they seem to run out of juice pretty quickly. You wouldn't want to be caught out in enemy territory without the means to escape.

Here is how to get the Control skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Control skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Control skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 19, 2025, the Control skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals - Signature Style" Tab. It can be purchased via the Rider's Reign Bundle and is associated with the Rider's Reign Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Rider's Reign Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,400 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Control skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Control (Outfit) + Control (LEGO Outfit) can be purchased together for 800 V-Bucks. Racing Scythe (Pickaxe) and Shockball (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 800 and 200 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Control skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Control will remain listed until February 21, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Control skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 21, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

