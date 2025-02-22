The Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2, with update v34.00. The characters in question seem to be aristocratic canines. As Fletcher Kane is the big bad wolf (no pun intended, he's a wolf) for this part of the storyline, the aforementioned characters may be part of his entourage.

Duke was already showcased toward the end of the Chapter 6 Season 2 trailer entering Baron's Mansion. Based on this, it can be assumed the others are also in a way related to Fletcher Kane.

On a side note for fans, they all have a LEGO Style, which means you can use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey while exploring. Just be careful, as in that reality, they will not be the alpha dogs on the block.

Here is how to get the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 22, 2025, the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Best In Show" Tab. The skins can be purchased via the Best In Show Bundle and are associated with the Barkington Style Agency Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

Fetch (Outfit) + Fetch (LEGO Outfit)

Chef (Outfit) + Chef (LEGO Outfit)

Alphonse (Outfit) + Alphonse (LEGO Outfit)

Duke (Outfit) + Duke (LEGO Outfit)

The Beauty Bowl (Back Bling)

Le Cordon Noir (Back Bling)

The Polychrome (Back Bling)

The Duke Classic (Back Bling)

Coiffeur's Catcher (Pickaxe)

Gourmand's Catcher (Pickaxe)

Colorful Catcher (Pickaxe)

Stylish Catcher (Pickaxe)

Barkington's Best (Wrap + Animated + Reactive)

If you want everything in the Best In Show Bundle, you can purchase it for 3,500 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Fetch (Outfit) + Fetch (LEGO Outfit), Chef (Outfit) + Chef (LEGO Outfit), Alphonse (Outfit) + Alphonse (LEGO Outfit), and Duke (Outfit) + Duke (LEGO Outfit), can be bought for 1,500 V-Bucks each, respectively. You can also get your hands on The Beauty Bowl (Back Bling), Le Cordon Noir (Back Bling), The Polychrome (Back Bling), and The Duke Classic (Back Bling), for 200 V-Bucks each.

There are many cosmetics related to the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Coiffeur's Catcher (Pickaxe), Gourmand's Catcher (Pickaxe), Colorful Catcher (Pickaxe), Stylish Catcher (Pickaxe), and Barkington's Best (Wrap + Animated + Reactive), can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke will remain listed until March 1, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Fetch, Chef, Alphonse, and Duke skins will remain listed on the Fortnite Item Shop till March 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

