The Finn Maw skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. Judging from the character's design, it seems that a lot of inspiration has been taken from sharks and indigenous culture. The character's right arm is also covered in a sleeve and has a fin attached near the elbow. This could indicate that Finn is a good swimmer — or perhaps that's just part of the design.

Whatever his origin story, Finn can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. If you plan on building your first Village next to the seashore, Finn is the perfect candidate. Just beware of pirates as they don't hesitate to engage in combat with anything — sharks included. Furthermore, with there being rumors of "Aquatic" content coming to LEGO, Finn's popularity is going to rise soon enough.

On that note, here is how to get the Finn Maw skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Finn Maw skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of March 21, 2025, the Finn Maw skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Finn Maw Bundle and is associated with the Shark's Maw Set.

The Finn Maw Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Finn Maw Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Finn Maw skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Finn Maw skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 21, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

