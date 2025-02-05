The Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with the update 33.30. Although the character is new, he arrived with much pomp and show due to him being a collaboration between Epic Games and Air Jordon. This is not the first time that an apparel brand has collaborated with Epic Games, but they seem to get better each time.

At the moment, Flightalis is not part of the storyline, and there is no lore surrounding the character. Nevertheless, he has been given his very own LEGO Style, which is amazing, to say the least. You can use him to explore the many LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds that are out there. Just be careful while exploring, as pirates roam the coastline and there are wild beasts elsewhere.

That said, here is how to get the Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in the Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 5, 2025, the Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Air Superiority" Tab. It can be purchased via the Air Superiority Bundle and is associated with the Air Superiority Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Air Superiority Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can also acquire all the cosmetic items separately.

The Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Flightalis (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Flightalis (LEGO Outfit) can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks. Flightalis' Flightstick (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) and Flightalis' Flight Pack (Back Bling + Reactive + Selectable Styles) can be purchased for 800 and 400 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Flightalis will remain listed until February 10, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Flightalis (Air Jordan) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 10, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, Flightalis will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

