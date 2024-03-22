How to get Galaxy Scout Skin in Fortnite

Galaxy Scout is one of the most sought-after skins in Fortnite. It was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 3. For a brief duration during the Galaxy Cup, which was held on July 25, 2020, the skin could be obtained for free. Although there are other iterations of the cosmetic, this one remains the most popular in most instances.

With the introduction of the LEGO Fortnite mode, a LEGO Style was introduced for the skin recently. Suffice to say, it looks very similar to the version of the skin that was created for Battle Royale.

That being said, here is how to get the Galaxy Scout Skin in Fortnite.

Galaxy Scout Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Galaxy Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (March 22, 2024), the Fortnite Galaxy Scout Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Galaxy Pack Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of four cosmetic items that are part of the Galaxy Pack. They are:

Galaxy Scout (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Nucleus (Back Bling)

Stardust Strikers (Pickaxe)

Celestia (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Fortnite Galaxy Pack can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase Galaxy Scout (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can also do so. It will cost a whopping 2,000 V-Bucks (which is rather expensive) and feature the Nucleus (Back Bling) as well.

The Stardust Strikers (Pickaxe) and the Celestia (Glider) can be purchased individually for 1,200 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Galaxy Scout Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Galaxy Scout has a LEGO Style now (Image via Epic Games)

The Galaxy Scout Skin is one of the most iconic pieces of cosmetics to be featured in-game. Despite being introduced all the way back during Chapter 2, it still stands tall among collectors present in the community. Given these facts, it could be listed in the Item Shop for a few days, perhaps until next weekend.

Even when it is rotated out of the Item Shop, as it is not exclusive, it will be featured again in due course of time. It may take a while, but it will be added back eventually. For those who may miss out on purchasing the Galaxy Scout Skin this time around, there is always next time.

