Han Solo and Leia Organa skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 4 during update v22.30 (November 1, 2022). When it comes to colorful and adventurous characters in the Star Wars universe, Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa are a cut above most. Their legacy stretches well into the decades, and fans have come to love them over the years.
Given their storyline and relationship in the franchise, it is easy to see why Epic Games has bundled them together in-game. Their associated cosmetics pay homage to the lore. Especially the Millennium Falcon that has been part and parcel of Han Solo's life and legacy. That being said, here is how to get Han Solo and Leia Organa skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.
Han Solo and Leia Organa skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of today (May 4, 2024), the Han Solo and Leia Organa skins are listed in the Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the Original Trilogy Set. The set comprises six cosmetic items, including:
- Han Solo (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)
- Millennium Falcon (Back Bling)
- Leia Organa (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)
- R2-D2 (Back Bling)
- Electrostaff (Pickaxe)
- Vibro-Staff (Picaxe)
Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Han Solo & Leia Organa Fortnite Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 4,000 V-Bucks).
If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is also possible. Han Solo (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) is paired with Millennium Falcon (Back Bling) and will cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Leia Organa (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) is paired with R2-D2 (Back Bling) and will cost 1,500 V-Bucks.
Electrostaff (Pickaxe) and Vibro-Staff (Picaxe) can be purchased separately for 500 V-Bucks each. There are other newly added cosmetics that are also part of the Original Trilogy Set, they include: Disassembled C-3PO (Back Bling + Reactive) and Lil' At-At (Emote + Traversal), which will cost 500 V-Bucks each.
How long could Han Solo and Leia Organa skins stay in the Item Shop?
Han Solo and Leia Organa were added to the Fortnite Item Shop a long time ago (in a galaxy far, far away) during Chapter 3 Season 4, but they continue to remain popular. With the new Star Wars collaboration active in-game, they will likely be listed for a while. In all probability, they will be featured in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, alongside Lando Calrissian, Dagobah Luke, and Boba Fett.
Will Han Solo and Leia Organa be added back to the Item Shop later?
Since neither Han Solo or Leia Organa are exclusive or time-bound in nature, they will be featured in the Item Shop time and again after being vaulted temporarily. Based on past trends, Epic Games lists them in-game every now and then. They will also be listed without fail on every Star Wars Day (May 4) and during Star Wars collaborations.
