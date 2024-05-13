Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.40 (May 11, 2024). The three characters belong to the My Hero Academia franchise and are labeled as villains in the series. They are some of the most powerful characters to be featured thus far.

Players can now cosplay them in the Metaverse during Battle Royale matches are other modes such as Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing. Unfortunately, they do not come with their own LEGO Styles, meaning players cannot use these characters to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

That being said, here is how to get Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (May 13, 2024), Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins are listed in the Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the My Hero Academia Set.

The set comprises 11 cosmetic items, including:

Himiko Toga (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Tomura Shigaraki (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Dabi (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Transform Containers (Back Bling)

Nomu Jr. (Back Bling)

Blueflame Lighter (Back Bling)

Himiko Toga's Blade (Pickaxe)

Decaying Scythe (Pickaxe)

Blueflame Sickles (Pickaxe)

Toga's Glee (Emote)

D-Pad Decay (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the League Of Villains Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 6,000 V-Bucks).

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned skins individually alongside their associated cosmetics, that is also possible. They can be purchased via their respective packs for 2,000 V-Bucks each. Here is the breakdown of each:

Himiko Toga Pack

Himiko Toga Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Himiko Toga Pack contains the following cosmetics:

Himiko Toga (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Transform Containers (Back Bling)

Himiko Toga's Blade (Pickaxe)

Toga's Glee (Emote)

Tomura Shigaraki Pack

Tomura Shigaraki Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Tomura Shigaraki Pack contains the following cosmetics:

Tomura Shigaraki (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Nomu Jr. (Back Bling)

Decaying Scythe (Pickaxe)

D-Pad Decay (Emote)

Dabi Pack

Dabi Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Dabi Pack contains the following cosmetics:

Dabi (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Decaying Scythe (Pickaxe)

Blueflame Sickles (Pickaxe)

Note: None of the aforementioned cosmetics can be purchased separately.

How long could Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins stay in the Item Shop?

Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi skins could be listed until Chapter 5 Season 2 ends (Image via Epic Games)

Given their popularity in the My Hero Academia franchise, these villains could stay in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This would give the community enough time to purchase the cosmetics if they'd like.

Nevertheless, since they are not exclusive, they will be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop in the future again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback