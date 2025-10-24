The Huggy Wuggy skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4, with update v37.51. The character is based on the toy created and produced by Playtime Co. within the Poppy Playtime franchise. While it may look cute and cuddly, Huggy Wuggy is an antagonist and has rather sharp teeth for a toy.
Unfortunately, the character does not have a LEGO Style, which means you cannot use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. It is currently unknown if they could get it in the future; in any case, if you own the Outfit, it will be given for free, so you won't be losing out. That being said, here is how to get the Huggy Wuggy skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
How to get the Huggy Wuggy skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of October 24, 2025, the Huggy Wuggy skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Fortnitemares" Tab. It can be purchased via the Huggy Wuggy Bundle and is associated with the Let's Play Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
- Huggy Wuggy (Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Slappy Sledge (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Grabpack (Back Bling) - 300 V-Bucks
- Ready To Pop (Emote) - 400 V-Bucks
If you want everything in the Huggy Wuggy Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,200 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Huggy Wuggy skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Huggy Wuggy skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 31, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
