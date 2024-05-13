How to get Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins in Fortnite

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1 during update v23.10 (December 16, 2022). The three characters belong to the My Hero Academia franchise and are labeled as heroes in the series. They are some of the most powerful characters to be featured thus far who strive to protect the innocent.

Fans of the series can now cosplay them in the Metaverse during Battle Royale matches are other modes such as Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing. Unfortunately, they do not come with their own LEGO Styles, meaning players cannot use these characters to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins are currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (May 13, 2024), Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins are listed in the Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the My Hero Academia Set. It comprises seven cosmetic items, including:

Izuku Midoriya (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Katsuki Bakugo (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Ochaco Uraraka (Outfit)

Izuku's Quirk (Built-In Emote)

All Might Collectible (Back Bling + Reactive)

Grenade Backpack (Back Bling)

Uravity Booster (Back Bling)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Class 1-A Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics when purchased separately is 4,600 V-Bucks).

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned skins individually alongside their associated cosmetics, that is also possible. Here is the breakdown of each with their respective price:

Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya and cosmetics associated with him. (Image via Epic Games)

Izuku Midoriya (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Izuku's Quirk (Built-In Emote)

All Might Collectible (Back Bling + Reactive)

Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo and cosmetics associated with him. (Image via Epic Games)

Katsuki Bakugo (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Grenade Backpack (Back Bling)

Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka and cosmetics associated with her. (Image via Epic Games)

Ochaco Uraraka (Outfit)

Uravity Booster (Back Bling)

Note: None of the aforementioned cosmetics can be purchased separately.

In addition to the aforementioned cosmetics, others that are part of the Class 1-A Gear Bundle can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop. They are also part of the My Hero Academia Set and are related to the three characters listed above. The set comprises four cosmetic items, including:

Class 1-A Gear Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

Blackwhip Axe (Pickaxe)

Cluster Buster (Pickaxe)

Uravity Smasher (Pickaxe)

Hero Analysis (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Class 1-A Gear Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics when purchased separately is 2,700 V-Bucks).

Blackwhip Axe (Pickaxe), Cluster Buster (Pickaxe). and Uravity Smasher (Pickaxe) can also be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks each. Hero Analysis (Emote) can purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

How long could Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka skins stay in the Item Shop?

Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka could be listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. (Image via Epic Games)

Given their popularity in the My Hero Academia franchise, they could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 (May 23, 2024). Although they were introduced over a year ago, many players still have not purchased them in-game. For this reason, Epic Games might keep them listed.

That being said, after they are vaulted, they will be featured again in the future as they are not exclusive. Be sure to visit the Fortnite Item Shop regularly to see if they have made a triumphant return.

