The Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3, with the update v30.20. The character needs no introduction as he is the very heart and soul of Pirates of the Caribbean — from the opening scene of him sailing into port on a sinking sloop to his daring duels with Davy Jones and Captain Barbossa. While Captain Jack Sparrow might be the worst pirate you've ever heard of, you have undoubtedly heard of him.

Given his popularity and the fact that the franchise boomed due to the character, it makes sense to procure a LEGO Style for him. You can cosplay as Jack Sparrow, and explore the numerous LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds out there. However, be careful while roaming near the coastline as you may stumble across pirate havens. You might be a swashbuckling pirate yourself, but they want nothing to do with you.

That said, here is how to get the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 29, 2025, the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Pirates of the Caribbean" Tab. It can be purchased via the Jack Sparrow Bundle and is associated with the Pirates of the Caribbean Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Jack Sparrow Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,000 V-Bucks at a discounted price. Do note that you cannot acquire any of the items separately.

The Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite cannot be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 29, 2025, other cosmetics associated with the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite are also listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Pirates of the Caribbean" Tab. They are associated with the Pirates of the Caribbean Set.

The set comprises these eight cosmetic items:

If you want everything associated with the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite, you can purchase the items separately.

There are many cosmetics associated with the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Sparrow Run (Emote + Traversal), Jack Sparrow's Sword (Pickaxe), and Jack's Cutlass And Bane (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each. Jack's Prize (Back Bling), Jack's Compass (Back Bling), and Skull And Crossed Swords (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) can be purchased for 200 V-Bucks each. Jack's Ship (Glider) and Jar Of Dirt (Emote) can be purchased for 1,200 and 300 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Jack Sparrow will remain listed until February 2, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Jack Sparrow will also return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

