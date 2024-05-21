How to get John Wick skin in Fortnite

The John Wick skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 9 during the v9.01 (May 17, 2019) update. The character is larger than life, and after being showcased in four different films over the years, it is safe to say his legacy has been cemented in the Metaverse. Often called Baba YaGA (after the supernatural Boogeyman-like entity in Slavic folklore), he is not to be trifled with.

When encountering a player using the John Wick skin in-game, it is best to assume that they could eliminate you using a pencil. While caution and distance are advised, you could try taking out the player. Unfortunately, John Wick does not have his own LEGO Style. You will not be able to use him while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

That being said, here is how to get the John Wick skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

John Wick skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

John Wick is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (May 21, 2024), the John Wick skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with the John Wick Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises nine cosmetic items, including:

John Wick (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Assassin Pack (Back Bling)

Simple Sledge (Pickaxe)

Wick's Katana (Back Bling)

Wick's Katana (Pickaxe)

Assassin (Item Wrap)

Bulletproof (Emote)

Be Seeing You (Emote)

Lights Out (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the John Wick Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 3,300 V-Bucks).

Note: Emotes are not part of the John Wick Bundle. They can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

The John Wick Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the John Wick skins separately if you wish. John Wick (Outfit + Selectable Styles) is paired with Assassin Pack (Back Bling) and costs 2,000 V-Bucks. Wick's Katana (Pickaxe) can also be purchased individually for 500 V-Bucks.

How long could John Wick skin stay in the Item Shop?

John Wick could be listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Given his status as one of the most iconic characters in pop culture, he could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. That said, he will be listed again in the future, which means if you miss out on getting the character this time around, you could do so next time.

