Jujutsu Kaisen skins (Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki) were added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3 during update v25.30. Given the anime's cult-like fandom, the collaboration was one of the most successful to date. It featured a Battle Pass as well as mythics in-game. Sadly, things came to an end eventually, but knowing Epic Games, more collaborations will follow.

On a sad note, none of these skins have LEGO Styles. It is unclear if they will get them due to IP limitations. Nevertheless, they can still be used in Battle Royale and Rock Racing modes. That being said, here is how to get Jujutsu Kaisen skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Jujutsu Kaisen skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 15, 2024), Jujutsu Kaisen skins (Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki) along with other cosmetics associated with the Jujutsu Kaisen Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises eight cosmetic items and two emotes. They are:

Satoru Gojo (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

(Outfit + Selectable Styles) Sweet Selection (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Megumi Fushiguro (Outfit)

(Outfit) Kon (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Megumi's Sword (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Shadow Play: Dog (Emote)

(Emote) Shadow Play: Max Elephant (Emote)

(Emote) Nobara Kugisaki (Outfit)

(Outfit) Signature Straw Doll (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Kugisaki's Hammer (Pickaxe)

The cosmetics are divided into two distinct parts: the Megumi Fushiguro Bundle and the Nobara Kugisaki Bundle. Here are more details.

Megumi Fushiguro Bundle

Megumi Fushiguro Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Megumi Fushiguro (Outfit)

(Outfit) Kon (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Megumi's Sword (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Shadow Play: Dog (Emote)

(Emote) Shadow Play: Max Elephant (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetic items and emotes that are part of the Megumi Fushiguro Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,900 V-Bucks (Full price is 2,500 V-Bucks).

Those who want to purchase Megumi Fushiguro (Outfit) individually can do so for 1,500 V-Bucks. Kon (Back Bling) and Shadow Play: Dog (Emote) are included in the price. Megumi's Sword (Pickaxe) and Shadow Play: Max Elephant (Emote) can also be purchased individually, for 800 and 200 V-Bucks, respectively.

Nobara Kugisaki Bundle

Nobara Kugisaki Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Nobara Kugisaki (Outfit)

(Outfit) Signature Straw Doll (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Kugisaki's Hammer (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetic items from the Nobara Kugisaki Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (Full price is 2,300 V-Bucks).

Those who want to purchase Nobara Kugisaki (Outfit) individually can do so for 1,500 V-Bucks. The Signature Straw Doll back bling will be included with this. Kugisaki's Hammer (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks.

Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Satoru Gojo (Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Sweet Selection (Back Bling) must be purchased separately as they are not part of any bundle. Together, they will cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

How long could Jujutsu Kaisen skins stay in the Item Shop?

Jujutsu Kaisen skins could remain listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Jujutsu Kaisen skins could remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until the end of this week. Given their popularity in-game, many players will purchase them if given the chance. However, they will eventually get vaulted and taken out of rotation for a few weeks/months before being added again.

