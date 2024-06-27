The Midsummer Midas skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 with the update v17.10. This is one of the many Midas skins in Fortnite, and perhaps the only one who loves the beach. It is unclear why Epic Games added him to the Metaverse in the middle of an alien invasion, but he fit well into the Cosmic Summer Event. Much like the original Midas, he, too, can turn whatever he touches into gold.

Aside from these facts, there's not much to say about this Midas variant that hasn't been said before. The charcar can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and with the ability to build by the seashore, Midsummer Midas would fit into the setting rather well. Just be careful of pirates, as all that glitters will attract them. If you're not too careful, you could be made to walk the plank.

On that note, here is how to get the Midsummer Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Midsummer Midas skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Midsummer Midas skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 17, 2025, the Midsummer Midas skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Midas" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Golden Sands Bundle and is associated with the Undercover Summer Set.

The Golden Sands Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Golden Sands Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot purchase all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Midsummer Midas skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Midsummer Midas will remain listed until March 19, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Midsummer Midas skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 19, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

