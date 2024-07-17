The Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3, with the update v30.20. The characters need no introduction as they have reprised major roles in the storyline since the start of the franchise. Although some of the characters have perished over time, they remain forever in memory.

Davy Jones is the near-immortal god of passing to the afterlife and captain of the Flying Dutchman. Hector Barbossa is a legendary pirate of the Caribbean and the archenemy of Jack Sparrow. Elizabeth Turner is the daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann and is often considered the tritagonist of the series.

Given their popularity, it is no surprise that they have their own LEGO Styles. You can use the characters to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. Keep in mind that while they are affiliated with pirates, it's best to stay clear of the pirate havens you come across. They will not be keen on parleying with anyone. That said, here is how to get the Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 29, 2025, the Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Pirates of the Caribbean" Tab. It can be purchased via the Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle and is associated with the Pirates of the Caribbean Set.

The set comprises these 12 cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle, you can purchase it for 3,400 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You may also choose to acquire the items separately.

You can purchase Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Davy Jones (Outfit) + Davy Jones (LEGO Outfit), Lil Kraken (Back Bling + Reactive), and Norrington's Sacrifice (Pickaxe) can be purchased together for 1,600 V-Bucks. Elizabeth Swann (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Elizabeth Swann (LEGO Outfit), Dead Man's Chest (Back Bling + Reactive), and Elizabeth's Favor (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 1,600 V-Bucks each.

Captain Barbossa (Outfit) + Captain Barbossa (LEGO Outfit) and Barbossa's Sword (Pickaxe) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Davy's Pipe Organ (Emote) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

How long will the Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins in Fortnite will remain listed until February 2, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa (Pirates of the Caribbean) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback