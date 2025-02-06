The Raiden skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, with the update v28.10. For those unaware of his lore, Raiden, also known as Jack (alongside his other monikers — Jack the Ripper, White Devil, and Snake), was a Liberian-American mercenary. He was also a former special forces soldier and hails from none other than the Metal Gear franchise. The character was first introduced at the start of Chapter 5 when The Society and The Underground were at loggerheads with each other.

Sadly, despite being part of the Gaming Legends Series, Raiden has no LEGO Style. For the moment, you cannot explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds while donning his skin. Nevertheless, you can still use the character in other modes, such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, Festival, and Ballistic. Keep in mind that despite him being "sneaky", his gameplay doesn't feature any stealth abilities.

That said, here is how to get the Raiden skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Raiden skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of February 6, 2025, the Raiden skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Raiden" tab. It can be obtained by purchasing the Raiden Bundle and is associated with the Sneak Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Raiden Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You cannot acquire any of the cosmetic items separately. It is unknown if this will change in the future.

How long will the Raiden skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Raiden skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 9, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, Raiden will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

