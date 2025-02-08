The Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with the update v33.30. For Jujutsu Kaisen fans, the characters need no introduction to the Metaverse. Following the first collaboration, which was a major success back in Chapter 4, it made sense for Epic Games to follow up with another one.

Sadly, much like other anime collaborations, the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen have no LEGO Styles. This means that you cannot use them while exploring LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. However, they can be used in other modes, such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, Festival, and Ballistic.

Here is how to get the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 8, 2025, the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Jujutsu Kaisen" Tab. It can be purchased via the Killer Curses Bundle and is associated with the Jujutsu Kaisen Set.

The set comprises these 10 cosmetic items:

Ryomen Sukuna (Outfit)

Mahito (Outfit)

Toji Fushiguro (Outfit)

Malevolent Kitchen (Back Bling)

Self-Embodiment Of Perfection (Back Bling)

Playful Cloud (Back Bling)

Fire Arrow (Emote)

Hypnotic Hands (Emote)

Idle Transfiguration Blade (Pickaxe)

Prison Relam (Wrap + Reactive + Animated)

If you want everything in the Killer Curses Bundle, you can purchase it for 3,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can also acquire all the cosmetic items separately.

You can purchase the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Toji Fushiguro (Outfit) can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks. Ryomen Sukuna (Outfit) and Malevolent Kitchen (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Mahito (Outfit), Self-Embodiment Of Perfection (Back Bling), and Idle Transfiguration Blade (Pickaxe) can be purchased together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Playful Cloud (Back Bling) and Prison Relam (Wrap + Reactive + Animated) can be purchased for 800 and 500 V-Bucks each. Fire Arrow (Emote) and Hypnotic Hands (Emote) can be purchased for 400 V-Bucks Each.

How long will the Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skins in Fortnite remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro will remain listed until February 14, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 14, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

