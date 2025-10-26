The Semibot REPO skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4, with update v37.51. The character is from R.E.P.O. and is described as a multi-purpose robots that transport valuables in-game. Though small, this robot gets the job done using any means necessary.
Unfortunately, this character from R.E.P.O. does not have a LEGO Style, which means you cannot use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, given its rudimentary design, we could have it added in the near future. Epic Games will provide an update if that's the scenario.
That being said, here is how to get the Semibot REPO skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
How to get the Semibot REPO skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of October 26, 2025, the Semibot REPO skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Fortnitemares" Tab. It can be purchased via the R.E.P.O. Bundle and is associated with the R.E.P.O. Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
- Semibot (Outfit + Selectable Styles) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Inflatable Hammer (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
If you want everything in the R.E.P.O. Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,800 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Semibot REPO skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Semibot REPO skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till November 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return in the future, as they are not exclusive and are part of the Gaming Legends Series. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
