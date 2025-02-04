How to get She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite

The She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4, with the update v31.40. The characters were first showcased on the big screen when Venom: The Last Dance debuted in 2024. This was the end of Eddie Brock's run with Venom, but it kicked off the events that will eventually lead to Knull entering the timeline in full force.

Despite having an explosive introduction in the MCU, none of the characters has a LEGO Style. As such, you cannot use them to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. Nevertheless, you can still scare the competition in other modes, such as Battle Royale/ZeroBuild or Ballistic, and even jam with the symbiotes in Festival.

Here is how to get the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 4, 2025, the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Marvel - Symbiotes" Tab. It can be purchased via the Symbiotes Bundle and is associated with the Symbiotes Set.

The set comprises these six cosmetic items

If you want everything in the Symbiotes Bundle, you can purchase it for 3,000 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can acquire all the cosmetic items separately.

You can purchase the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Agony (Outfit), Lymbiote (Back Bling), and Electric Symbiotaxe (Pickaxe + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. She-Venom (Outfit), Symbiote Slicers (Back Bling), and Symbiote Slicers (Pickaxe) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks.

How long will the She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

She-Venom and Agony will remain listed until February 9, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The She-Venom and Agony (Symbiotes) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 9, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. She-Venom and Agony will return sometime in the future, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

