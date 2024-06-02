How to get Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite 

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 8 during the v18.21 update on October 22, 2021. Ariana Grande was first introduced to the game during the Rift Tour that occurred in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The event took players down memory lane, and in a way, it showed players the past as well as the present. It even hinted at the return of Kevin The Cube.

This newer version (snapshot) of the character, Spacefarer Ariana Grande, was added to the game a season later. She also appeared on the island as an NPC. Although things were short-lived as the island "Flipped" over towards the end, she's still very popular in the Metaverse.

With the addition of her LEGO Style, you can even use her to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Given that she's an explorer, this all adds up perfectly.

That said, here is how to get the Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 2, 2024), the Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with the Spacefarer Ariana Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Spacefarer Ariana Grande (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Transformation)

Spacefarer Ariana Grande (LEGO Outfit)

I.R.I.S. (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Spacefarer Lightscythe (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)

I.R.I.S. Daydream (Glider + Selectable Styles)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Spacefarer Ariana Grande Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 4,000 V-Bucks).

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately. (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Spacefarer Ariana Grande (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 2,000 V-Bucks and is paired with Spacefarer Ariana Grande (LEGO Outfit) and I.R.I.S. (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Spacefarer Lightscythe (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) and I.R.I.S. Daydream (Glider + Selectable Styles) can also be purchased separately for 800 and 1,200 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite will be listed until June 7, 2024. (Image via Epic Games)

Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 7, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. As these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again in the future. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

