The Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4, with the update v31.40. Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew, is an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., a hero for hire, and a private investor. While this may sound somewhat similar to Jessica Jones, they are nothing alike. However, she does possess superhuman strength, speed, durability, reflexes, and senses, which is in line with what Jessica has.
Having said that, Jessica Drew is not the only Spider-Woman. She is but one of the many to carry the mantle of the character in the Multiverse. She belongs to the Marvel Series and has her own LEGO Style as well. This means you can cosplay her while exploring LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds.
Here is how to get the Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 7, 2025, the Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Marvel - Spider-Woman" Tab. It can be purchased via the Spider-Woman Bundle and is associated with the Spider-Woman Set.
The set comprises these six cosmetic items:
- Spider-Woman (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Spider-Woman (LEGO Outfit)
- Venomous Web (Back Bling)
- Venomous Blade (Pickaxe)
- Spider-Woman Classic (Wrap + Animated)
- Venom Keys (Keytar)
If you want everything in the Spider-Woman Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,500 V-Bucks at a discounted price. You can also acquire all the cosmetic items separately.
Spider-Woman (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Spider-Woman (LEGO Outfit) and Venomous Web (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Venom Keys (Keytar) can be purchased for 1,000 V-Bucks. Venomous Blade (Pickaxe) and Spider-Woman Classic (Wrap + Animated) can be purchased for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.
How long will the Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Spider-Woman (Marvel) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 11, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, Spider-Woman will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
