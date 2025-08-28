How to get Tatsumaki skin in Fortnite

The Tatsumaki skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 with the update v37.10. The character is part of the collaboration between Fortnite and One Punch Man. This is the first major anime crossover for this phase of the storyline, with many more lined up, according to leaks/rumors. Of course, there's no telling who's next, but for the moment, this will more than suffice.
Coming to Tatsumaki, as the second-ranked S-Class hero, she is extremely powerful. With the ability to fly and the power to dabble in psychic abilities, she is without a doubt a worthy match for many villains. Epic Games has also given her a LEGO Style, which is a very cool addition.
That being said, here's how to get the Tatsumaki skin in Fortnite.
How to get the Tatsumaki skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of August 27, 2025, the Tatsumaki skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "One-Punch Man" Tab. It can be purchased individually for 1,500 V-Bucks or as part of the One-Punch Man Bundle for 3,800 V-Bucks, and all cosmetics belong to the One-Punch Man Set.
Aside from Tatsumaki, you can also acquire other characters, such as Saitama and Genos, as part of the collaboration. They, too, can either be purchased individually or as part of the One-Punch Man Bundle.
How long will the Tatsumaki skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Tatsumaki skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until September 5, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
