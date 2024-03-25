The Giant Chicken Skin in Fortnite was added to the game later on in Chapter 5 Season 1, following the collaboration between Epic Games and Family Guy. Given its popularity in the franchise, players were overjoyed to have this giant bird featured in-game as a skin. At the moment, this is the only Family Guy Skin that is up for grabs.

Peter Griffin Skin cannot be obtained as he was part of The Big Bang Battle Pass and, as such, has been vaulted permanently. Although The Giant Chicken Skin does not have a LEGO Style, it's still worth it for fans of the franchise. That said, here is how to get The Giant Chicken Skin in Fortnite.

The Giant Chicken Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Giant Chicken Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 25), The Giant Chicken Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Family Guy Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of four cosmetic items that are part of The Giant Chicken Bundle. They are:

The Giant Chicken (Outfit)

Frying Pan (Back Bling)

Drumsticks (Pickaxe)

Peter Griffin Speed Bag (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of The Giant Chicken Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase The Giant Chicken (Outfit) individually can also do so. It will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and feature the Frying Pan (Back Bling) as well. Additionally, the Drumsticks (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks, with the Peter Griffin Speed Bag (Emote) available for 500 V-Bucks.

How long could The Giant Chicken Skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Giant Chicken Skin should stay in the Item Shop until mid-week, at least. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since The Giant Chicken Skin is rather popular, given its connection to Family Guy, it could stay in the Item Shop for a while. Based on current trends, it could be listed until mid-week, but that depends on what Epic Games has planned.

With more cosmetics supposedly being added to the game tomorrow (March 26, 2024), it could be rotated out. The upcoming Fortnite update (v29.10) will feature new cosmetics as per the information provided by leakers/data-miners. As such, older ones could be replaced. Nevertheless, since The Giant Chicken Skin is not exclusive, it will be featured again in the near future.

