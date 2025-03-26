The Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3 with the update v30.40. Trunks is Vegeta and Bulma's son, who originates from a future timeline devastated by Androids 17 and 18. He is trained by Future Gohan to become a formidable fighter and a Super Saiyan. He also combats Goku Black. Suffice it to say, the character has a formidable list of merits.

Unfortunately, Trunks cannot be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey at the moment. It is also unclear if he will get a LEGO Outfit in the future. Nevertheless, you can still use him in other modes, such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, to dominate other players on the Fortnite map. You can also use him in Fortnite Festival if you ever feel the need to jam to a beat.

On that note, here is how to get the Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 26, 2025, the Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Dragon Ball" tab. It can be purchased as part of the Trunks Bundle and is associated with the Dragon Ball Set.

To obtain everything in the Trunks Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Do note that you cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Trunks will remain listed until March 27, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Trunks (Dragon Ball) skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 27, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

