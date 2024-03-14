How to get Ultimate Rush Bundle in Fortnite

The Ultimate Rush Bundle was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 of Season 3. It consists of five male athletes, each with a unique design and character model. They were added to the game so players could show support for their favorite NFL teams in-game. Despite these outfits being rather old, they have stood the test of time and are still widely popular.

Furthermore, since they now have been given their own LEGO Styles, it's a free upgrade and a win-win situation for fans, who can now use these skins in both game modes. That being said, here is how to obtain the Ultimate Rush Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Ultimate Rush Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Ultimate Rush Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (March 14, 2024), the Ultimate Rush Bundle is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Ultimate Rush Bundle consists of five cosmetic items that are part of the Gridiron Gang set. They are:

Scrimmage Scrapper (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Pass Rush Ranger (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Blitz Brigade (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Red Zone Renegade (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

TD Titan (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Ultimate Rush Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,500 V-Bucks. Those who want to purchase the skins separately can do so as well.

Scrimmage Scrapper (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Pass Rush Ranger (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Blitz Brigade (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), Red Zone Renegade (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), and TD Titan (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles), will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each.

Aside from having different Styles, all of these Outfits can be customized to a large extent. The color of their jerseys and numbers can be changed as per the player's choice. These will reflect in-game in real-time and can be altered as and when needed.

How long could the Ultimate Rush Bundle stay in the Item Shop?

Expand Tweet

Since the Ultimate Rush Bundle was added back to the Fortnite Item Shop recently, it will likely stay in rotation for a few days, quite possibly until the weekend. As mentioned, although the Outfits are not as popular as they once were, many players still buy them due to their association with the NFL.

For those who missed out on getting them this time around, there's no need to worry. They are not exclusive and will rotate back into the Item Shop after being vaulted. If you are unable to purchase them now, there is always next time.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!