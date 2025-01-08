The Untask'd Courier Pack in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4 with update v26.00. The pack contains a character known as Sid Obsidian. The only thing known about him is that he is "Seeking a new directive." Aside from this, he is also related to Save The World in some way, but it is unclear how or why. Hence, it would appear that Sid is lost and is looking for a sense of direction.

The upside of this conundrum is that the character has a LEGO Style. This means that you can use Sid while exploring different LEGO Fortnite seeds. Remember not to get lost in the huge open world as the character is already seemingly directionless. Perhaps craft a Survival Compass just in case.

Here is how to get the Untask'd Courier Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Untask'd Courier Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Untask'd Courier Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 8, 2025, the Untask'd Courier Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers and Bundles" Tab. It can be purchased via the Untask'd Courier Pack and is associated with the Untask'd Courier Set.

The Untask'd Courier Pack comprises these four cosmetics:

If you want everything in the Untask'd Courier Pack, you can purchase it for $18.49 (regional prices will vary). Unfortunately, you cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

The Untask'd Courier Pack will also contain Save The World and V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games) Enter caption

In addition to the cosmetic items, you will also receive the following when you purchase the Untask'd Courier Pack:

V-Bucks (1,500)

Save The World + Challenges

You will be able to earn 1,500 V-Bucks from Save The World by completing Daily Quests. Keep in mind that you will first have to complete Homebase Storm Shield Defense 3 to gain access to Daily Quests.

How long will the Untask'd Courier Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Untask'd Courier Pack will remain listed until February 26, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Untask'd Courier Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 26, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, Sid Obsidian will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

