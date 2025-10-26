The Wednesday Addams skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6, Season 4, with update v37.51. The character is part of The Addams Family and was brought into existence by cartoonist Charles Addams. While the family may come from old money, Wednesday has no problem doing things herself to ensure it's done properly.

Wednesday also has a LEGO Style, which means you can take her on spooky adventures in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful not to attract trouble, as it usually follows her wherever she goes. That being said, here is how to get the Wednesday Addams skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

How to get the Wednesday Addams skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now get the Wednesday Addams skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of October 26, 2025, the Wednesday Addams skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Fortnitemares" Tab. It can be purchased via the Wednesday Bundle and is associated with the Wednesday Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

Wednesday Addams (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Wednesday's Umbrella (Pickaxe) - 500 V-Bucks

Nevermore Satchel (Back Bling) - 300 V-Bucks

Wednesday's Dance (Emote + Dance Emote) - 500 V-Bucks

Concerto Of Woe (Emote) - 400 V-Bucks

Woe Cello (Bass) - 800 V-Bucks

If you want everything in the Wednesday Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,500 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Wednesday Addams skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Wednesday Addams skin will remain listed until November 3, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Wednesday Addams skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till November 3, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

