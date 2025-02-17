The Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 with update v19.10. The quest pack includes Myna, who is seemingly a scavenger of sorts. She traverses the land on her dark wings of fury to find whatever she needs to survive. Aside from these little bits of lore, there's nothing else we know about her.

Given her design choice, it would appear that she is connected to the occult, but there's just not enough to conclude. On a side note, she has her very own LEGO Style, which means you can use her to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds. Just be wary of the locals as they don't take too kindly to foreigners

Here is how to get the Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 17, 2025, the Witching Wing Quest Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers and Bundles" Tab. It can be purchased via the Witching Wing Quest Pack and is associated with the Witching Wing Set.

The Witching Wing Quest Pack comprises these six cosmetics:

If you want everything in the Witching Wing Quest Pack, you can purchase it for $13.79 (regional prices will vary). Unfortunately, you cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Witching Wing Quest Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Witching Wing Quest Pack will remain listed until March 19, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Witching Wing Quest Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 19, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, Myna will return sometime in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

