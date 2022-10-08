How to get the X-23 skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Logan aka Wolverine has been in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 4. He is an exclusive Battle Pass cosmetic. That said, he's not the only version of the character in-game. Wolverine Zero was recently added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Now, MCU and Epic have decided to introduce yet another self-healing mutant to the game, who happens to be Wolverine's daughter. X-23 will debut in Fortnite a few hours from now and be added to the item shop soon after.

A guide to obtaining X-23, the newest mutant on the block in Fortnite

HYPEX @HYPEX Tomorrow Creators will receive the X-23 skin along with a Backbling, Pickaxe & Wrap! (via @Nanxss Tomorrow Creators will receive the X-23 skin along with a Backbling, Pickaxe & Wrap! (via @Nanxss) https://t.co/iNrNopnTXq

Getting straight to the point, X-23 will mostly be available to players via the item shop. They'll have to spend V-Bucks to get the skin and all related cosmetics. As per leakers, the bundle will include a Back Bling, a Harvesting Tool, and a Wrap.

However, it appears that select content creators will be getting the skin for free a few hours before it releases. This is being done for promotional purposes so the creators can have a head start on content creation using the new skin.

The skin is set to go live on October 9, 2022. It will be added after the item shop refreshes at 8:00 pm ET on the given day. For the time being, there's no leaked image of the skin, so there's no telling which version of X-23 will be added to the game. Since the developers usually keep the skins true to their original depictions in the MCU, fans need not worry.

How much will the X-23 skin cost and will it be worth the price?

Based on past collaborations with MCU, the price of the X-23 skin with its cosmetics should fall within 2,000 V-Bucks. There is a chance that the cosmetic items may be divided into two parts, depending on how many of them are included.

One part will only contain the primary skin so it can be purchased sans the other items at a lower price than the full bundle. However, given that the associated cosmetic items complete the set, it's best to buy everything while they are available in the Fortnite item shop.

Moving on to the bundle's value proposition, it's difficult to say at the moment if it'll be worth your V-bucks. However, considering that X-23 debuted alongside Wolverine in the 2017 movie Logan, fans have a certain degree of attachment to the skin already.

While it is true that nothing concrete can be said about value until the cosmetics are decrypted, hardcore fans will no doubt want to complete their Marvel series collection by adding X-23 to their locker. The latest Marvel skins have been highly appreciated, so we can keep our hopes high even though we have no visual aid or reference for how the in-game skin will look yet.

Over the next couple of hours, leakers are expected to decrypt the skin and provide a first-hand look at X-23 in Fortnite.

