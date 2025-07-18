How to play Fortnite on Mac

Players are wondering if they can play Fortnite on Mac and dive into one of the most popular games, and enjoy the array of features and collaborations. Since Macs are not typically known for their gaming prowess, players often wonder how they can play games.

Here's how you can play Fortnite on Mac.

Guide to play Fortnite on Mac

Unlike Windows players or those running the game on consoles or handheld devices, you will need to employ cloud gaming to play Fortnite on Mac. Cloud gaming is a unique way to play games by streaming them over the internet from remote servers, rather than running them locally using the downloaded or installed files. They provide a similar gaming experience to non-native players as well.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Mac users can play Fortnite using Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW, or Amazon Luna. These three services will easily allow players to dive into the game without being limited by the device's architecture, which isn't particularly friendly for gaming.

Here are all the methods to play Fortnite on Mac:

1) GeForce NOW

Use GeForce NOW to play Fortnite on Mac and check out the latest collaborations and events (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Players can play Fortnite on their preferred Mac device using GeForce Now. Gamers will need to head over to the official GeForce NOW membership page and choose their preferred tier. While the free tier allows players to play the game with ease, they can choose other tiers based on their requirements and other needs.

Once registered and signed in, players can play Fortnite via cloud streaming with the help of a native GeForce NOW app or a web browser. Gamers can head over to the App Store on their Mac. Once downloaded and logged in with the credentials, they can access the game with ease.

Additionally, it is recommended that players link their Nvidia and Epic Games accounts to ensure the progress transfers over, allowing players to pick up where they left off on other devices. Gamers can enjoy Fortnite using a keyboard and mouse or using supported controllers such as the Sony DualShock 4 (PS4) controller, Sony DualSense controller, and Microsoft Xbox Wireless controllers.

2) Amazon Luna

Download the Luna app and play Fortnite on Mac using cloud gaming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Similar to GeForce NOW, players can enjoy Fortnite on their Mac device with ease using Amazon Luna. Gamers will need to ensure they have a Prime subscription, allowing them to stream and play certain Luna titles, including Fortnite.

Once subscribed, players can download and install the Luna app for macOS. They can then access Fortnite from the catalogue and enjoy the game using keyboard and mouse or supported controllers. It is to be noted that players can also use Luna to directly broadcast their gameplay to Twitch, making it a seamless way to share their gameplay with others.

Additionally, it is recommended that players link their Luna and Epic Games accounts to ensure that their progress transfers over, allowing them to pick up where they left off on other devices or platforms.

3) Xbox Cloud Gaming

Use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite on Mac with a browser (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a nifty service that allows players to play an array of games using their browser, eliminating the need for high-end system specifications to enjoy the latest titles. Similarly, this allows gamers to play Fortnite on Mac without requiring any additional software or hardware.

Players will need to open their browsers on their Macs and then head over to xbox.com/play to access the cloud gaming option for Fortnite. It is recommended to ensure that players are signed in with their registered ID so that the data is saved successfully. Apart from using a keyboard and mouse, they can also use any supported controllers to enjoy the game in their preferred format.

Similar to the other two platforms, players are recommended to link their Epic Games and Xbox IDs to ensure that data is saved across platforms and devices seamlessly, allowing you to jump into the game on other devices and architectures with relative ease.

