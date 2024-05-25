“It’s a big fan of Booker T’s Spinaroonie”: Fortnite War Bus spins out of control, community reacts hilariously 

  • home icon
By Pranav Maytray
Modified May 25, 2024 23:00 GMT
The War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has its fair share of bugs. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced a ton of new content, with a lot of it revolving around vehicular warfare to go with the Mad Max-type post-apocalyptic setting of the season. While introducing new elements that align with the season's narrative, Epic Games has also redesigned already existing elements to fit the setting. This is where the War Bus comes in, serving as a redesigned Battle Bus being controlled by the Wasteland Warriors.

The War Bus is undoubtedly an exciting addition as it provides a powerful vehicular experience while also putting a twist on a classic element. However, the War Bus still has its fair share of bugs, as evidenced by a recent Reddit clip shared by u/byeg502hellomodelo. In the video, the player showcased a hilarious glitch that caused the War Bus to spiral out of control.

Wtf is wrong with this bus byu/byeg502hellomodelo inFortNiteBR

In the replay footage of a Chapter 5 Season 3 map, the player jumped their War Bus through a Flaming Boost Hoop, causing it to glitch out and go into a frenzy. The Reddit post attracted a lot of attention, with u/K_Xanthe referencing Booker T's iconic move from the WWE and stating:

“It’s a big fan of Booker T’s Spinaroonie”
Comment byu/byeg502hellomodelo from discussion inFortNiteBR
Comments from the community (Reddit/byeg502hellomodelo)
Other members of the community also took to the comments to joke about the player's War Bus mishap, with u/minisrugbycoach joking about how the War Bus was acting this way as part of its entrance into a Thunderdome. Redditor u/JC_Lately also chimed in, suggesting that the bug exists due to Fortnite committing too hard to the Fallout collaboration.

u/liketheIUD, on the other hand, opined that the bug might have less to do with the War Bus and more with the Flaming Boost Hoop and the location of the glitch. They recounted their attempt to use the Nitro Fists in this same spot, causing the player to glitch out.

Referencing and drawing comparisons to the iconic anime Beyblade and giving the glitch a name of its own, Redditor u/movmaster06 commented:

"Busblade"

How to find the War Bus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The War Bus can be found roaming around the Island. (Image via Epic Games)
The War Bus can be found roaming around the Island. (Image via Epic Games)

The War Bus, while being an exciting addition, is not easy to acquire by any means. In any match, there are two War Buses on the Island, both of which are constantly patrolling the roads and without fixed locations on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

This means players must constantly look for it. After finding the vehicle, they must take out the NPCs controlling the War Bus to gain access to it. However, the challenge does not end there, as the War Bus is likely to have one of the three new Boss NPCs riding alongside it.

